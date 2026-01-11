Thousands of teachers across Papua New Guinea are entering each school year burdened by unpaid entitlements, a situation Opposition Leader James Nomane says reflects a complete breakdown in government responsibility.

PNG Teachers Abandoned as Entitlement Delays Persist, Says Nomane

Nomane said PNG’s education system relies on more than 63,000 teachers working in almost 13,000 schools, many in isolated and challenging locations, yet these educators continue to be denied benefits that are legally owed to them.

He said unpaid leave fares, delayed salaries, and unprocessed retirement and repatriation payments have become an annual crisis, leaving teachers unable to travel home, relocate, or prepare properly for the academic year.

Nomane said the repeated failures were not accidental, but the result of long-standing neglect, adding that teachers were being asked to deliver results while being treated with disregard.

He said many educators are forced to borrow money during the holiday period just to survive, only to return to classrooms where expectations remain high and support remains absent.

Calling for urgent intervention, Nomane outlined a series of immediate steps, including the release of emergency funding, the establishment of a national task force to clear arrears within 60 days, and firm sanctions against provinces that fail to submit verified entitlement records.

He also stressed the need for a modern digital payroll system and a protected budget allocation to ensure teachers are never again left waiting for what is rightfully theirs.

“The Prime Minister must put his foot down and give teachers the priority they deserve, because without dignity and respect for our educators, there can be no real progress for PNG,” Nomane said.