PNG Porgera Mine Completes First Tax Credit Project at Paiam Hospital

PNG’s Porgera-Paiela District has seen its first Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme project delivered since the restart of mining operations, with New Porgera Limited completing maintenance works on staff housing at Paiam Hospital.





The K185,000 project involved repairs to three staff houses at the district hospital, with work beginning in November 2025 and completed by December 31. The scope included roofing, plumbing and electrical repairs, fence maintenance, and the supply of essential household items.



Paiam Hospital, a Level 4 referral facility, has remained closed since tribal fighting in 2022 disrupted services and forced health workers to leave, placing pressure on the Porgera Station Clinic and the NPL Mine Medical Clinic.



The renovated houses were officially handed over to the Enga Provincial Health Authority on January 7, 2026, during a ceremony held at the hospital compound. The handover was led by NPL General Manager James McTiernan, alongside Capital Projects Manager Michael Evans, members of the Community Projects team and the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility division.



EPHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Vincent Pyakalyia received the keys, witnessed by Porgera-Paiela MP Hon. Gidron Maso Karipe, Porgera District Administrator Jerry Maku, Mineral Resources Authority liaison officer Terry Angai, local councillors, hospital staff and community members.



Mr McTiernan said restoring staff housing was part of rebuilding basic services in the Porgera Valley following the mine’s restart.



“About 34 per cent of our workforce comes from Porgera, and we see ourselves as part of this community. Supporting services like health and education is something we strongly believe in,” he said.



