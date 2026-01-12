Papua New Guinea proudly hosted the King’s Baton in East New Britain on Saturday, 10 January, as part of the lead-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The baton left Port Moresby aboard Air Niugini’s Airbus A220, marking the beginning of its journey across the province.

PNG Welcomes King’s Baton in East New Britain [Photo supplied]

PNG Olympic Committee President and Vice President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Executive Board, Mrs Emma Waiwai, accompanied the baton, along with British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Niall Cullens.

The delegation was received at Tokua Airport by East New Britain Governor, Hon. Michael Marum, and provincial officials, who welcomed the visitors with traditional songs and dances. From there, the baton travelled through all four districts of the province — Kokopo, Pomio, Gazelle, and Rabaul — allowing locals to witness the historic event firsthand.

The visit highlighted the province’s rich culture, spectacular landscapes, and vibrant communities, providing both visitors and residents with unforgettable experiences. Colorful performances and interactions with local leaders further showcased the province’s unique heritage.

The King’s Baton Relay is set to tour 74 Commonwealth countries and territories, with each nation hosting its own celebrations in anticipation of the games scheduled from 23 July to 2 August.

For PNG, the event is a proud moment that reflects the nation’s sporting spirit and international connection. “It is an honour for our people to be part of this global celebration,” Mrs Waiwai said.