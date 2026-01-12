PNG Public Service Urged to Abandon Outdated Practices, Embrace AI-Driven Systems

Papua New Guinea’s public servants have been urged to break away from outdated work practices and adopt artificial intelligence-driven systems as the country prepares for a new phase of public sector reform.Public Service Minister Joseph Sungi made the call during a dedication service to mark the start of 2026, saying the nation’s bureaucracy can no longer rely on manual and paper-based processes if it is to deliver services efficiently.He said the public service must undergo a mindset shift following the country’s first 50 years of independence, describing the transition as a move towards accountability, efficiency and modern service delivery.According to Sungi, the reform agenda supports Prime Minister James Marape’s direction for digital transformation across government, with AI seen as a tool to improve performance rather than replace workers.The Minister said many long-standing problems within the public service stem from outdated systems that slow down operations and weaken service delivery, particularly in rural areas.“It is about fixing our payroll systems to eliminate legacy issues,” Sungi said. “It is about using data to ensure medicines reach health centres in remote districts and cutting through the red tape that slows down our economy.”Sungi said the introduction of AI and automation would reduce administrative costs, allowing government to redirect funds towards hiring more teachers, health workers and police officers.He also announced that the Department of Personnel Management will conduct a nationwide survey and census of public servants this year, leading to the first annual State of the Service Report to be presented to Parliament.“This report will tell us whether we, as public servants, are working or not,” Sungi said.The Minister said agency heads will be held responsible for the performance of their departments, while reminding public servants that reform also comes with responsibility.“You do not need a title to lead. Every time you process a file on time, every time you ensure a rural teacher is paid, you are building this nation,” Sungi said.