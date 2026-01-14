A mini Cabinet reshuffle announced by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has seen new ministers take charge of Mining, Housing and Police portfolios as the government prepares for its first NEC sitting of 2026.





PNG PM Assigns Mining, Housing and Police Roles in Mini Reshuffle

Speaking to the media in Port Moresby, Mr Marape said the changes were made to ensure stability and improved delivery across critical sectors of government.Menyamya MP Solen Loifa has been given the Mining portfolio, stepping into the role vacated by former minister Rambo Paita, who resigned last year to contest the Morobe governorship.Housing has been entrusted to Tewae Siassi MP Kobby Bomareo, while Kombiam–Ambum MP Sir John Pundari now leads the Police Ministry amid heightened security concerns in the Highlands.Central Bougainville MP Peter Tsiamalili Jnr has also moved to the Works and Highways Ministry, continuing road and infrastructure development programs left behind by the late Solan Mirisim.Mr Marape said law and order challenges in the Upper Highlands required leadership with lived experience, adding that discussions would soon be held with governors from the affected provinces to map out solutions.“The violence in the Upper Highlands must be dealt with properly. Giving the Police Ministry to leaders like Sir John Pundari, who comes from a war-zone electorate and province, is the best fit so we can manage these situations well and bring forward proper solutions,” he said.