PNG Steps Up Police Deployment as Leaders Move Against Lawlessness

Papua New Guinea will see closer cooperation between provincial governments and police authorities as efforts intensify to deal with law and order issues and the spread of illegal firearms, according to Police Minister Sir John Pundari.

Police Minister Sir John Pundari

.



Sir John said recent talks with Highlands governors signalled a shift toward collective action, with leaders agreeing that security concerns must take precedence over political interests.

He said the discussions highlighted the need for flexible policing strategies that respond to the realities faced by different provinces.

“Challenges vary from province to province likewise solutions vary. What works for Enga may not work for Western province and that is why proper consultation is needed,” Sir John said.

The minister said the governors were united in their resolve to lift policing standards and support stronger enforcement measures.

As part of the plan, Enga Province will receive additional police officers to reinforce law enforcement capacity.

“An additional 200 graduates from the police college will also be deployed to Enga to help support and increase manpower to police the province,” he said.

“Enough is enough,” he said.







