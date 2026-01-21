Papua New Guinea schools have been reminded that the Government’s free education policy remains in effect, with Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra warning that unauthorised fee collection will not be tolerated.

No Fees Allowed Under Free Education, PNG Schools Told

Dr Kombra said concerns raised by parents indicated that some schools were still imposing charges despite tuition fees being fully funded by the State.

He said the Government had committed K904 million towards tuition support this year, including K160 million allocated for approved projects, as part of the education sector’s K4.9 billion allocation.

According to the Education Secretary, contributions from parents are only allowed under self-reliance projects that follow established approval procedures.

“For a self-reliance project, parents are only required to contribute if the Parents and Citizens Association agrees and approves, submits the proposal to the Provincial Education Board, and the Board gives its approval,” Dr Kombra said.

He said parents should report any breaches to school inspectors, adding that written notices demanding payment should be used as evidence.

“If any headmaster or board is denying a child’s right to education, you have the right to report this to the school inspector,” he said.