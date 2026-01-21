Papua New Guinea’s education system will no longer force students out of school at Grade 8 and Grade 10, following a policy shift under the Marape Government aimed at keeping every child in the classroom through to Grade 12.

PNG Education Reform Ends Grade 8 and 10 Examinations

The Department of Education said teachers will continue to run tests and examinations throughout the year, with student results recorded and report cards issued at the end of each academic term or semester.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra said the reform marks a shift away from selection-based exits that have historically forced thousands of students out of the system before completing secondary education.

Dr Kombra clarified that students will now progress uninterrupted from Grade One to Grade 12, provided they continue to meet basic academic requirements, and will be awarded a Grade 12 certificate upon completion.





He said while all students will be allowed to apply to tertiary institutions, admission will remain competitive and based on academic performance, particularly during the senior secondary years from Grade 9 to Grade 12.





The Education Department acknowledged that the previous cut-off system at Grade 8 and Grade 10 had contributed to frustration among parents and students, often leaving young people with limited options after being excluded from formal schooling.





Dr Kombra said the new approach is designed to restore fairness and dignity to the education system by ensuring no child is labelled a failure or denied the opportunity to learn alongside their peers.





“This reform is about keeping our children in school and giving every student the chance to complete Grade 12,” Dr Kombra said.