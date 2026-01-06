Questions continue to surround the disappearance of a Papua New Guinea chief engineer who vanished while on duty aboard a commercial vessel operating in Bougainville.



R&A Marine Services confirmed this week that Richard Samai, the Chief Engineer of MV Emilia Spirit, was declared missing on December 15 during a routine voyage. The company said it has not been able to establish what led to his disappearance and does not know whether he went overboard.





PNG Seafarer Vanishes From Commercial Vessel in Bougainville Waters [Photo :Richard Samai]

The company said it had engaged relevant authorities shortly after the incident, including maritime safety officials and police in Kokopo, as well as the PNG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.Internal reviews conducted by the company reportedly identified breaches of operational policy involving personnel, including the missing engineer. However, R&A Marine Services said it would not comment further while official investigations are underway.The company also confirmed that its Arawa-based administrative staff notified Arawa Police to ensure authorities in Bougainville were fully informed.Tensions have since emerged between the family and investigators, with Mr Samai’s relatives expressing dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled so far. His brother, Smith Samai, said the family has raised concerns about discrepancies in the investigation and has asked for the matter to be handed over to the Bougainville Police Service.Richard Samai was last seen boarding the MV Emilia Spirit at Loloho Port in central Bougainville on the night of December 15.“Richard is not just a crew member; he is family. We call on the public and seafarers who may know something to speak up. We must stand together for justice and for safer conditions at sea,” Mr Samai said.