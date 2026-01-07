The Papua New Guinea Government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on illegal firearms following a police raid in Tsak Valley in the early hours of Friday morning.



Prime Minister James Marape said the operation was part of a wider intelligence-led crackdown on gunmen and organised criminal networks operating in known hotspots.





PNG Government Backs Police, Issues Zero-Tolerance Warning on Guns

He said police had full government backing and would continue to receive funding and logistical support to carry out their duties.Mr Marape said police were not targeting innocent villagers, but warned communities against resisting lawful operations or protecting criminals.He said gunmen often hide behind families and villages, using innocent people as shields, which increases the risk of casualties during police actions.The Prime Minister said where innocent people are affected, the State will take responsibility following proper investigations, but warned that communities harbouring criminals would not be spared.He said illegal firearms have no place in PNG, reminding the public that life imprisonment now applies to unlawful gun possession.Mr Marape said the Tsak Valley operation under Operation Kumul 23 was based on intelligence identifying hired gunmen, their sponsors and financial supporters.He confirmed that special police operations would continue across Enga, Southern Highlands, Hela and other areas affected by violence.“Our country is tired of criminals hiding behind communities and emerging to cause violence,” he said.