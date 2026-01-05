Edene Gebbie stays on at Doncaster as PNG star signs two-year extension

PNG international Edene Gebbie has secured his place at Doncaster Dons after signing a fresh two-year contract ahead of the upcoming Championship season.





The Kumuls winger was one of the competition’s most consistent performers last year, finishing with 25 tries and playing a major role in Doncaster’s attacking success. His efforts earned praise from supporters and club officials alike.After spending time back in Papua New Guinea during the festive break, Gebbie returned to England to link up with the squad for pre-season. His move to Doncaster followed a season with Whitehaven, and he has since settled well into life at the club.Gebbie said early matches last year tested him, but once he adjusted, the season became more enjoyable. He expressed confidence that the strengthened squad could compete strongly this year.Head coach Richard Horne said the club was pleased to retain Gebbie, highlighting his speed, finishing ability and leadership. Gebbie added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay. The team looks stronger and I think finals football is within reach.”