PNG police in Enga have arrested a 65-year-old man accused of spreading false and inflammatory claims against clans involved in the ongoing Wapenamanda tribal conflict, raising concerns over the misuse of social media to incite violence.

PNG Police Arrest Man Over False Audio Claims in Enga Tribal Dispute /photo supplied

The suspect, Steven Puliplya from the Ambulin Tribe of Wapenamanda, was taken into custody after allegedly recording and circulating an audio message that accused the Pyapin Wauni and Wauni Isane clans of harbouring armed men during tribal fighting in the Minamb Constituency.

Acting Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Kelly Sombe confirmed the arrest, saying the voice recording, spoken in the Engan vernacular and later translated, contained serious allegations that had no factual basis.

According to police, the audio accused members of the Wauni tribe of aiding armed groups from the Palinau tribe, claims that quickly angered clan leaders and heightened tensions in the area.

The matter was first reported by leaders of the Wauni tribe to the Minamb Peace and Security Foundation, which later referred the complaint to police for investigation.

Police further alleged that the recording also made claims that members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force had supplied weapons and ammunition to tribes involved in the conflict, allegations described by police as reckless and dangerous.

Chief Inspector Sombe said the spreading of such information had the potential to inflame existing hostilities and undermine peace efforts in Enga.

Puliplya was arrested in Wapenamanda yesterday and transported to Wabag, where he was cautioned, formally charged and detained.

He has been charged with cyber harassment under Section 23(1)(a)(ii) of the Cybercrime Act and is expected to appear in court.

Chief Inspector Sombe warned that police would continue to pursue individuals who use social media and digital platforms to spread false information, adding that those responsible would be held accountable when evidence is available.





“This kind of behaviour fuels fear and hatred and puts lives at risk, and police will not hesitate to act,” he said.