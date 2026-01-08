Papua New Guinea’s future involvement in National Rugby League broadcast arrangements will be handled strictly through commercial negotiations, with the Government stepping aside from the process.



Information and Communications Technology Minister Timothy Masiu said existing sponsorship agreements, including Telstra’s long-standing role as the NRL’s main sponsor, must be respected as PNG prepares for the next phase of discussions.





PNG broadcast rights talks for NRL to stay commercial

He confirmed that Digicel PNG currently holds the broadcast rights for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific region up to the end of the 2027 NRL season, and that negotiations for the 2028 to 2032 cycle have not yet commenced.The next broadcast cycle is expected to align with the planned entry of the PNG Chiefs into the NRL competition, drawing increased local interest in how matches will be aired domestically.Masiu said the National Broadcasting Corporation is now in a stronger position following the launch of digital television services in December 2024, which allows NBCTV to broadcast content in both standard and high definition.Under a possible arrangement from 2028 onwards, NBC would carry the NRL feed across the country while international broadcasters continue to handle production, providing an opportunity for NBC to gradually strengthen its technical capacity.“This will be done on commercial terms, with no government involvement, while ensuring existing rights holders and sponsors are properly respected,” Masiu said.