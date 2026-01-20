PNG Air Niugini’s A220 Jets Redefine Domestic Flying Experience

PNG travellers are experiencing a new standard of domestic air travel following the rollout of Air Niugini’s Airbus A220 aircraft, which have been steadily introduced into service since September last year.The national airline took delivery of its first A220-300 in September, followed by two more aircraft in December, and the modern jets have quickly become popular with passengers moving across the country during the busy start-of-year travel period.As families reunite, students return to school, and workers head back to their duty stations, the A220 fleet has been central in safely transporting people across Papua New Guinea, strengthening its reputation as “The People’s Balus” by linking communities separated by challenging terrain.The A220-300 is fitted with 138 seats, offering more capacity than the Fokker aircraft it is gradually replacing. Passengers are also enjoying a wider cabin, larger windows, improved overhead storage and more comfortable seating, including a dedicated Business Class.Currently, the aircraft operates on major domestic routes connecting Port Moresby with Lae, Rabaul, Kavieng, Manus Island and Alotau, supporting access to education, health services, business and social ties across the country.From an operational standpoint, the aircraft brings improved fuel efficiency and stronger performance on longer domestic sectors, helping Air Niugini maintain more dependable schedules while reducing noise and environmental impact.With runway upgrades progressing at several airports, the airline plans to extend A220 services to Mount Hagen, Wewak and Kimbe, opening up improved access for more provinces.The aircraft will also be introduced on selected international routes once approvals are finalised, beginning with Cairns and later expanding to Sydney from March 29. Sydney services will increase from two to three flights a week, providing PNG travellers with more travel options.