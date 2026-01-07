A vehicle used to support education services in Wau–Waria District has been destroyed after being set alight by intoxicated youths, disrupting school preparations in remote areas.



The incident occurred last Friday at Biawen Village in the Wau Rural LLG area, according to police.



Wau–Waria MP Marsh Narewec said the vehicle was essential for transporting teachers and delivering learning materials to hard-to-reach communities.





PNG's Wau-Waria MP Condemns Burning of Education Vehicle in Morobe

He said areas such as Biaru, Waria, Ono and Garaina will now face delays in education programs due to the loss of the vehicle.Mr Narewec said teacher repatriation, school support and student assistance have all been affected at a time when the district is working to improve education services.He described the incident as irresponsible and damaging, particularly for a new district already trying to catch up.Morobe Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Samson Siguyaru said the vehicle was involved in an accident before being attacked.He said intoxicated youths chased the driver and passengers after the crash and later burnt the vehicle.Police have identified suspects and investigations are continuing, with arrests expected once statements are taken.“This incident has set us back and harmed the future of our children,” Mr Narewec said.