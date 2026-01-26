PNG Acting Prime Minister and Lands Minister John Rosso says the removal of the illegal settlement at 2 Mile Hill in Port Moresby is a necessary step to protect law-abiding citizens and restore safety in the capital.

Mr Rosso confirmed the land is State-owned and has been unlawfully occupied for many years, saying the settlement has been linked to repeated criminal incidents affecting residents and police officers.

PNG Government Defends 2 Mile Hill Eviction as Law and Order Measure

According to the Acting Prime Minister, the area has long been associated with violent attacks, theft and disturbances that have injured innocent people and strained police resources.

He said the Government could not stand by while residents and officers continued to face danger, stressing that public safety must come first when criminal behaviour becomes persistent.

While defending the eviction, Mr Rosso acknowledged that not everyone living at 2 Mile Hill was involved in wrongdoing and expressed concern for families who have been living peacefully in the area.

He said the National Capital District Commission, working with Governor Powes Parkop, would identify those who are employed and law-abiding so that assistance and resettlement options could be considered.

However, Mr Rosso warned that people without lawful grounds to remain in Port Moresby should consider returning to their home provinces, where family networks and support systems remain available.

He said the exercise should serve as a clear message to others occupying State land illegally that such actions would not be accepted.

“Illegal settlements which cause continuous illegal activities will not be tolerated. The rule of law must prevail, and land ownership and use must be respected,” he said.