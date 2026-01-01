Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama outlines priorities for New Year

President Toroama

President Ishmael Toroama has extended New Year greetings to Bougainvilleans at home and abroad, thanking them for the confidence they continue to place in his leadership and in the work of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.He said the new year marks another important stage in Bougainville’s political journey, reminding the people that they have already expressed their choice for independence and that the government remains committed to ensuring this decision is fully recognised.President Toroama said discussions with the National Government are continuing under the Melanesian Agreement framework, adding that the Bougainville Government remains firm and consistent in pursuing the people’s mandate through the agreed process.He said political progress must be supported by strong economic foundations, pointing to developments linked to Panguna, the establishment of the Bougainville Gold Refinery, and ongoing work in agriculture, fisheries and other productive sectors aimed at strengthening domestic revenue and creating opportunities.The President said economic independence begins at the family and community level, encouraging Bougainvilleans to take part in productive activities and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the local economy.He also stressed the importance of good governance, saying leadership must be guided by discipline, ethical conduct, transparency and accountability, and that reforms to strengthen performance management for senior leaders will continue, with no room for complacency in either political or administrative roles.Looking ahead, President Toroama said Bougainville’s long-term vision is to become a high-income, educated, healthy, peaceful and Christian sovereign nation by 2052, calling on leaders, churches, civil society, businesses, landowners and families to work together in unity, uphold the law and prepare Bougainville for its future, saying, “Let us move forward together with unity, discipline and faith as we build the Bougainville our people have chosen.”