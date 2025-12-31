PNG enters 2026 facing serious economic and governance challenges, with former prime minister Peter O’Neill urging citizens to reject political spin and demand real delivery from those in power.



In his New Year message, Mr O’Neill extended greetings to Papua New Guineans at home and overseas, saying the new year should be a time for honesty, reflection and renewed commitment to the nation’s future.





Time for Truth and Delivery, Not Empty Promises, Says Former PNG PM

He said Papua New Guineans have repeatedly shown resilience in difficult times, driven by strong family values and commitment to their communities, but warned that resilience alone cannot replace responsible leadership.Mr O’Neill said many people continue to struggle under rising living costs, limited employment opportunities and declining access to basic services, despite repeated government announcements claiming progress.He said the country has been overwhelmed by propaganda and public relations messaging that do not reflect reality on the ground, and urged citizens to carefully assess what is true and what is not.The former prime minister also expressed concern over recent developments in the judiciary, saying consistency in legal precedent is essential for stability and public trust. He warned that uncertainty in court decisions weakens democratic foundations and creates doubt across institutions.Mr O’Neill said Papua New Guinea is facing a weakening kina, growing debt levels, rising prices and worsening service delivery in health and education, while corruption continues to undermine development efforts.He called on citizens to remain hopeful but vigilant in 2026, saying change will only come when leaders are held to account and unity of purpose is restored.“Do not accept empty promises while our people struggle. Leadership must deliver real outcomes, protect the rule of law and respect the intelligence of Papua New Guineans,” Mr O’Neill said.