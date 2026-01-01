Papua New Guinea has entered the new year facing growing social and economic pressure, with many families struggling to cope with daily expenses, crime and limited job opportunities, according to Sir Puka Temu.





PNG families under strain as new year begins, says Sir Puka Temu

The veteran leader said households across the country are increasingly relying on extended family and community support to get by, particularly in areas where essential government services are weak or absent.He said the role of families remains central to national stability, helping raise responsible citizens and maintain order within communities at a time when many institutions are under pressure.Sir Puka warned that relying on family strength alone is not enough, as challenges such as lawlessness, an overstretched health system, declining education standards and unemployment continue to affect the country.He said these problems have reached a level that requires serious attention and practical responses from those in leadership.Calling for a renewed focus on national priorities, Sir Puka urged the government to strengthen law and order, improve health and education services, and invest more in agriculture and manufacturing to generate jobs.He added that Prime Minister James Marape’s political stability through to 2027 provides an opening for decisive leadership, saying people are looking for meaningful results, not words, and urging unity and integrity as the nation moves into the year ahead.