St John Ambulance boosted by Coca-Cola PNG festive season support

Coca-Cola has extended its festive season support to Papua New Guinea’s National St John Ambulance Service with a K43,000 donation aimed at strengthening emergency response services.





The presentation was made last Friday at St John Ambulance headquarters in the capital and continues a partnership that has now entered its second year. The donation will assist in the acquisition of new ambulances and help maintain essential services during the busy Christmas period.

Beyond the funding, Coca-Cola PNG has organised Christmas celebrations for St John staff and volunteers based in Port Moresby, Lae and Kokopo. These events feature music, food, refreshments and games, offering frontline workers a moment of relief from their demanding roles.





Executive Medical Director Dr Mangu Kendino welcomed the support, describing it as both practical assistance and a show of solidarity. “This contribution helps strengthen our ability to respond quickly to emergencies, especially during the festive season when demand is high,” he said.





He added that community support plays an important role in ensuring St John remains operational across the country. “It reminds our staff and volunteers that their work is valued,” Dr Kendino said.