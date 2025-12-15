Papua New Guinea’s Government has moved to explain recent flight delays affecting travellers nationwide, pointing to aircraft availability and airport limitations as the main causes.

PNG Govt blames aircraft limits, airport capacity for flight delays

State Enterprises Minister William Duma said the aviation sector has been under pressure for years due to outdated infrastructure that failed to keep up with the growth in air traffic. He said many airports were not upgraded in time to support newer and larger aircraft, creating congestion and operational challenges.





According to Duma, airlines had raised concerns more than a decade ago about runway strength and airport readiness, but those warnings were not acted on. As a result, airlines have had to operate under restricted conditions, leading to disruptions during busy travel periods.





He said the introduction of new Airbus A220-300 aircraft into the national fleet has started to ease pressure, allowing better scheduling and reducing reliance on older planes. “The new aircraft are already helping to stabilise operations,” Duma said.