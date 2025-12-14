PNG Tourism Authority unveils governance, marketing, and housing policies

Papua New Guinea’s tourism authority has taken steps to improve governance and staff welfare with the release of three major documents earlier this month.

The presentation at Holiday Inn, Port Moresby, included TPA employees, government officials, tourism leaders, and business representatives.

The documents introduced are the Financial Policy & Procedures Manual, PNG Marketing Strategy 2025–2028, and the Staff Housing Policy & Procedures Manual, each designed to support organisational efficiency and growth.



TPA CEO Eric Mossman Uvovo unveiling the new governance, marketing, and staff housing frameworks at Holiday Inn, Port Moresby, early December 2025.(Photo Credit: PNGTPA)

The financial manual strengthens compliance with the TPA Act 1993 and the Public Finance Management Act 1995, while the marketing strategy outlines PNG’s vision to become a top choice for adventure and cultural tourism globally.Staff housing policies now provide accessible and equitable housing for employees, with loan assistance and a dedicated budget to implement the program.CEO Eric Mossman Uvovo highlighted the importance of the reforms. “Good governance underpins a healthy tourism industry. Our staff are central to this mission, and this policy secures their well-being and that of their families,” he said.TPA’s move aims to foster transparency, improve management practices, and rebuild confidence in PNG’s tourism sector.