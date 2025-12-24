A senior career officer of the Internal Revenue Commission, Sam Loi, has been appointed Acting Commissioner General following a decision by the National Executive Council.

The appointment took effect on December 17, 2025, ensuring continuity in the administration of Papua New Guinea’s tax laws while arrangements are made to appoint a permanent Commissioner General.

Sam Loi appointed Acting PNG IRC Commissioner General





Mr Loi is a long-serving IRC official and previously held the role of Commissioner of Tax, making him one of the most experienced leaders within the organisation.

His career with the commission began in 1999, where he worked as an auditor before progressing into senior executive roles, including Assistant Commissioner for the Large Taxpayers Office.

The Government said Mr Loi’s appointment provides stability at a critical time for the IRC, particularly as legislative reforms and organisational changes are being considered.

The acting appointment follows the resignation of former Commissioner General Sam Koim, who stepped down after more than six years in the position.

Mr Koim’s resignation coincided with discussions on amendments to the IRC Act and his decision to pursue political office by contesting the Dei Open electorate.

The IRC has reassured stakeholders that all services remain fully operational and that its focus on revenue collection, compliance and taxpayer services will continue under Mr Loi’s leadership.

Also read

PNG PM Marape Honours Late Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim, Names Highway After Him