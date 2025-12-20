PNG Prime Minister James Marape paid a personal tribute to the late Telefomin MP and Works and Highways Minister Solan Mirisim, describing him as a leader whose impact will endure beyond his lifetime.

PNG PM Marape Honours Late Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim, Names Highway After Him

Travelling by road from Tabubil, the Prime Minister’s visit to Telefomin was seen as a mark of respect for a man widely regarded as a tireless advocate for infrastructure and rural development.

The delegation included Western Province Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, Middle Fly MP Maso Hewabi and Menyamya MP Solan Loifa, highlighting the national importance of the occasion.

Mr Marape said Mr Mirisim’s leadership was grounded in service to ordinary people, with a clear focus on connecting remote areas and improving livelihoods through reliable road networks.

He said Telefomin and the wider region benefited greatly from the late minister’s vision and determination, adding that future generations would continue to reap those rewards.

To honour that legacy, the Prime Minister announced the naming of the Tabubil–Telefomin road as the Mirisim Highway, a permanent reminder of the late leader’s contribution to PNG’s development.

“This is our way of recognising a man who gave his life to service and left behind something that will serve the people forever,” Mr Marape said.





