PNG Prime Minister James Marape has signalled a tougher and more demanding year ahead for his government, saying 2026 will be used to complete key priorities outlined when he took office in 2022.



With the 2027 national elections approaching, Mr Marape said the coming year will be his last full opportunity to deliver on commitments made to the country, and he expects both ministers and public servants to match the pace required.





PNG Government Sets Fast Pace Ahead of Final Full Year Before 2027 Elections

He said he has already made it clear to the public service and cabinet that 2026 will require full commitment, warning that those unable to keep up should step aside.As part of preparations, ministers and departmental heads have been instructed to submit reports on their work in 2025 by January 7, 2026, allowing government to assess performance before the new working year begins.The Prime Minister also raised the issue of health and fitness among leaders, saying ministers have been asked to obtain medical certificates to confirm they are capable of handling the workload ahead.He said ministerial vacancies will be addressed early in the new year, alongside possible changes following a performance review, with the first cabinet meeting scheduled for January 15, 2026.Mr Marape added that some ministers are currently unwell and discussions are ongoing to ensure the executive remains fully functional as government enters a demanding phase.“I’ve told my ministers and the public service that I will be running in 2026. Those who want to run with me must be ready to work. I don’t want to push people who cannot run as we move to fulfil our five-year mandate to the country,” he said.