PNG Shadow Treasurer and Madang MP Bryan Kramer has taken aim at the Marape-Rosso Government, telling Parliament that it must stop blaming previous administrations for the country’s economic challenges. He said after six and a half years in office, the Government must take responsibility for its own decisions.

PNG's Shadow Treasurer Kramer Tells Marape-Rosso

Government to Stop Blaming Past Leaders

During the Opposition’s official 2026 National Budget Reply, Kramer said ministers continued to rely on the excuse of “the other guy” when questioned about rising debt, repeated deficits and weak service delivery. He reminded the House that former prime minister Peter O’Neill no longer manages the country’s finances nor sets spending priorities.

“The Member for Ialibu-Pangia is no longer in charge of the nation’s finances,” Kramer said. “He does not sign warrants, he does not set the budget priorities. The buck can no longer stop with him.”

Kramer said that although he had been a strong critic of O’Neill, it was important to recognise the full record of the previous government rather than use selective political narratives. He pointed to major achievements delivered during the O’Neill-Somare era, including the first PNG LNG shipment, major infrastructure projects, Motukea Port relocation and the successful hosting of APEC 2018.

The Shadow Treasurer also highlighted gains such as free tuition education, improved health facilities and the creation of institutions like Western Pacific University.

He said the current Government could not continue blaming former leaders for issues such as record expenditure nearing K160 billion, national debt forecast to hit K66 billion by 2026, law and order pressures and medicine shortages.

“This Government has been in office for six and a half years — long enough to claim credit when things go right, but also long enough to take responsibility when things go wrong,” he said.

Kramer warned that the time for excuses had passed. “The time for blaming others is over,” he said. “The people expect accountability and a Budget that speaks honestly to the realities they face, not one built on excuses.”





