Papua New Guinea is reeling from yet another loss in Parliament with the passing of Telefomin MP Hon. Solan Mirisim, who died early yesterday at Port Moresby International Hospital after a brief illness. His death is the latest in a disturbing wave of parliamentary losses in recent years, following the deaths of several serving and former MPs, including Thomas Pelika (Menyamya), Sir Mekere Morauta (PoMNW), Richard Mendani (Kerema), Roy Biyama (Middle Fly), Jonny Alonk (Middle Ramu), Sam Akoita (Central Bougainville), William Sam (Goilala), Sam Basil (Bulolo), Chris Nangoi (Sumkar), William Nakin (North Bougainville), Kevin Isufu (Wewak), Gabriel Kapris (Maprik), Steven Pim (Dei), Maso Karipe (Porgera Paiyala), Jimmy Uguro (Usino Bundi Gama), Simon Dumarinu (Central Bougainville), Sir Julius Chan (New Ireland Regional), and Luther Wenge (Morobe Regional).

PNG Mourns Another Parliamentary Leader as Minister Solan Passes

Hon. Mirisim had represented Telefomin since 2012 and held several key ministerial portfolios, including Minister for Forests and most recently Minister for Works and Highways under the Marape Government. He was a driving force behind the Connect PNG Program, which improved national road links and rural connectivity, and oversaw landmark projects such as the country’s longest footbridge at Papa-Lealea. He also championed reforms in the forestry sector to promote sustainable development and downstream processing.

Born and raised in Telefomin, Hon. Mirisim completed his early education locally before earning a Certificate in Business Management from Lae Business College. Before entering politics, he was a successful businessman and active community advocate.

Colleagues described his passing as a profound loss for both Parliament and the nation, noting that it comes at a time when PNG has already mourned several leaders in recent years. Government officials are expected to announce funeral arrangements soon.

“This is a very sad day for the people of Telefomin and for the nation. Minister Mirisim was a dedicated leader whose work will continue to benefit Papua New Guineans for years to come,” a senior government representative said.





