Miss Western Highlands Crowned Miss Bird of Paradise PNG 2025

In a night filled with colour, culture, and confidence, Yampela Popena of Western Highlands Province was crowned Miss Bird of Paradise PNG 2025 during a glittering ceremony last night that drew proud supporters from across the nation.

The grand finale, held before a cheering crowd at a packed venue in the capital, showcased the grace, poise, and heritage of 22 provincial delegates who brought their unique traditions to the national stage. But it was Popena whose composure, cultural fluency, and stage presence won over both judges and audiences alike.

Her victory earned her a K20,000 cash prize, a return ticket to Israel to attend the Queen Esther Purim Conference, a gold pendant and necklace, a floral bouquet, and automatic qualification for the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant and other international competitions. She will also embark on a nationwide tour to promote cultural awareness and youth empowerment.

“I’m overwhelmed and grateful,” Popena said moments after her crowning. “This isn’t just my win—it belongs to my family, my province, and every young woman in Papua New Guinea who dares to dream.”

The first runner-up title went to Miss Enga Province, who received K15,000 and silver jewellery, while Miss East Sepik Province secured second runner-up honours with K10,000. Miss Gulf Province placed third runner-up, taking home K7,000. All remaining contestants were awarded K1,000 and a commemorative silver pendant.





Popena dominated the major award categories, sweeping first place in the Pre-Pageant Interview, Miss Traditional, Sarong, and Best Talent segments—a testament to her well-rounded preparation and deep connection to her roots.





Miss Enga also shone brightly throughout the competition, clinching top honours in the One Minute Intro, Traditionally Inspired Dress, Best Designer, and Stage Interview categories—showcasing both her modern flair and cultural authenticity.





In the minor awards segment, delegates from Enga, Morobe, and Western Province each collected K2,000. Miss Gulf and Miss Sandaun jointly won the Entrepreneurship Award, highlighting innovation alongside beauty. Meanwhile, Miss Western Highlands added yet another feather to her cap with the Best Float award and an extra K5,000.





For many in attendance, the evening transcended the glitz of pageantry. “This was more than a competition—it was a powerful expression of identity,” said one elder in the audience. “It was a celebration of PNG womanhood and cultural strength.”





As Popena begins her reign, she carries not just a crown, but the hopes and heritage of her people—poised to represent Papua New Guinea on both regional and global stages in the year ahead.





