Papua New Guinea police in Port Moresby have arrested three armed men this morning after an attempted robbery on Airvos Avenue, Konedobu in Port Moresby South. PNG law-enforcement officers said the suspects — armed with a homemade pistol loaded with live ammunition, a wire catapult carrying five arrows, and a knife — were preparing to hold up on-coming vehicles when they ran into an unmarked police car.

PNG Police Foil Armed Robbery Attempt in Port Moresby South [Photo by Police Media]

Police said the unmarked vehicle approached as a normal car, but officers became suspicious and spotted the armed men. As they drew near, the men’s weapons became visible, prompting the officers to act. The police immediately opened the car doors, surrounded the suspects and caught them in possession of all the weapons.

All three suspects are now in custody at a police station and will face charges in connection with the attempted robbery.

Officials thanked the Sierra Quebec Unit and other supporting units for their swift response and assistance in the apprehension.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.





