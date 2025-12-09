The release of Papua New Guinea’s 2025 national examination rankings has brought celebration to classrooms nationwide, with the Education Department confirming the country’s top performers across Grade 10 and Grade 12 levels. The announcement highlighted schools that demonstrated exceptional consistency throughout the year.

Among the celebrated institutions, La Salle Technical Secondary School emerged as the standout performer, topping both Grade 10 and Grade 12 government categories. Its dual success has been described as a milestone achievement that showcases the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

La Salle Secondary School Dominates as PNG Reveals 2025 Exam Results

Top Grade 12 Government Schools

La Salle took the leading position ahead of Mt Hagen Secondary and Marianville Secondary. Schools such as Aditali, Hagen Park and Cameron Secondary also secured places in the top bracket.

Private and NSOE Schools

In the private school sector, PNG Paradise High School led the field. Meanwhile, Passam NSOE topped the National Schools of Excellence category, followed by Kerevat and Sogeri.

Grade 10 Standouts

La Salle once again headed the list, joined by Brandi, Pitipias, Kama SDA, Kopen, Mercy, Gordon Secondary and others rounding out the top performers.

Education authorities praised the determination shown by students and urged school leaders to continue strengthening teaching quality, discipline and resource support across all provinces.

Top-Performing Schools – Grade 12

Government Schools (Top 10):

La Salle Technical Secondary School Mt Hagen Secondary School Marianville Secondary School Aditali Secondary School Hagen Park Secondary School Cameron Secondary School Pitipias Secondary School Butuka Academy Buin Secondary School Busu Secondary School

Private Schools:

PNG Paradise High School Highlands Lutheran International School St Joseph’s International Catholic College Goroka Grammar School Kopkop College Port Moresby Grammar School Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (NIP)

National Schools of Excellence (NSOE):

Passam NSOE Kerevat NSOE Sogeri NSOE Port Moresby NSOE Warwin NSOE Aiyura NSOE Kopen NSOE

Top-Performing Schools – Grade 10

Government Schools:

La Salle Technical Secondary School Brandi Secondary School Pitipias Secondary School Kama SDA Secondary School Kopen Secondary School Mercy Secondary School Gordon Secondary School Hagen North High School St Conrad Purani High School (Hela Province) Juni High School Marianville Secondary School Butuka Academy

Private Schools:

PNG Paradise College St Joseph’s International College Kopkop College Nonu Institute Secondary OLSH International Goroka Grammar School Hargy International School Kimbe International School Institute of Christian Academy Sunrise Bethel Christian High School





The department also reminded students and parents that national examination results are now accessible online, allowing easier access for families throughout the country. Go to PNG Examination Results











