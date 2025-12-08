Papua New Guinea’s law enforcement leadership has confirmed that mandatory drug and alcohol testing for officers in the National Capital District and Central Province will begin this week. PNG’s Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi said the initiative marks an important step in ensuring discipline and responsible conduct within the force.

PNG Police Officers to Face Mandatory Alcohol and Drug Tests [Photo police media]

ACP Turi said his command now has working drug and alcohol testing devices, which were donated to support Internal Affairs staff tasked with conducting the checks. He said Commissioner David Manning launched the initiative last year, but the lack of equipment prevented the program from starting.

“Now that we have the machines in place, the Internal Affairs Directorate officers will be moving around to conduct testing on all police officers in the command. This is good because we want our officers to be in a good state of mind to carry out their policing duties. The tests will be administered to police drivers whom we suspect are under the influence of liquor while on duty driving police vehicles. The IIU officers have been directed that testing is compulsory for all members in the command to ensure everyone is in the right state of mind when performing their duties,” ACP Turi said.

He said the reports generated from the machines would guide management decisions, and officers found intoxicated or using drugs will face disciplinary action.

According to ACP Turi, two sample tests were carried out during the launch to verify the accuracy of the machines, and both officers recorded negative readings.





Also read