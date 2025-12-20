PNG aviation authorities have placed restrictions on operations at Daru Airport after an aircraft incident led to damage on the runway. A NOTAM was issued following a hard landing involving a Cessna 188 aircraft on Friday morning.

PNG Aviation Alert After Cessna Incident at Daru Runway

The National Airports Corporation said the aircraft, which flew in from Horn Island, encountered difficulties during landing at about 8.30am. The front right wheel collapsed on impact, causing the aircraft to become disabled near the edge of Runway 14.

There were no passengers on board the aircraft at the time, and the pilot was not injured. Despite this, the landing caused damage to the runway surface, preventing immediate resumption of flight operations.

The incident was reported to the Accident Investigation Commission, which approved the removal of the aircraft to allow repair works to proceed. NAC said runway inspections and pavement repairs are now required to meet safety standards.

The NOTAM will remain in place until all necessary works are completed and a reopening timeline is confirmed.

Managing Director and CEO Dominic Kaumu said affected passengers should seek updates from their airlines, saying, “We ask passengers to liaise with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.”