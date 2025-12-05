PNG Opposition Says People Losing Confidence in Marape Government, New Watchdog Plan Launched

The Opposition says many Papua New Guineans are struggling because the Government has not delivered reliable services in education, health and security. They claim the current leadership has allowed corruption and poor decision-making to grow inside government departments.

Opposition members say discussions in Parliament do not reflect what is happening on the ground. They say ordinary people in towns and rural areas are dealing with rising costs, unsafe communities and fewer opportunities, and feel the Government is not responding.

To help restore public accountability, the Opposition has rolled out a new program called ESON, which stands for the Tok Pisin question “Em Stret O Nogat?” They say this test will be used to check whether policies and decisions are honest, fair and lawful. The Opposition plans to use it in Parliament, in court actions and in public consultations with churches and community groups.

They have appointed Hon. Keith Iduhu as Deputy Leader of the Opposition to coordinate the work. According to the Opposition, the team will focus on finding practical solutions to unemployment, rising crime and poverty.

The group has also raised concerns about the 2027 General Election, saying it may not be successfully carried out if the current situation continues. They fear that poor planning and weak institutions could undermine the democratic process.

Starting next week, the Opposition will begin ESON-related activities, including legal challenges and public campaigns on major issues such as SARV and corruption. They say these actions are necessary to prevent PNG from being added to the FATF grey list in 2026.





