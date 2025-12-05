Papua New Guinea Consul General in Brisbane, Reatau Maraki Rau, returned to Port Moresby this week to be honoured as one of the recipients of the 50th Independence Anniversary King’s Awards. He was among 70 Foreign Service officers acknowledged by the Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, at Government House.

PNG Consul General Rau Recognised Among Foreign Service King’s Awardees

Mr Rau used the occasion to pay a courtesy visit to Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, where he provided an update on the operations of the Brisbane Consulate and the work planned for PNG and Queensland in 2026.

Appointed in July 2023, Mr Rau spent six months at the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters before being formally commissioned in December that year. He departed for Brisbane shortly after Christmas to take up his post and has since overseen a busy and growing workload.

The Brisbane office currently has ten staff—five handling Immigration matters and four supporting Foreign Affairs and administration. Mr Rau heads the mission, which serves a PNG community that the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated at more than 17,000 people in the 2021 Census.

A father of five and grandfather of five, Mr Rau reflected on his role and the personal journey that has shaped him, including the loss of a son in 2015.

“I am a proud recipient amongst 70 worthy recipients,” he said.





Also read

PNG Police Open Recruitment for NCD, Central and Gulf