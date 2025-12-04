A significant conservation and tourism boost for PNG was announced yesterday with the opening of a dedicated Blue Bird of Paradise sanctuary at Adventure Park outside Port Moresby.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop led the ceremony, describing the moment as both historic and symbolic for a species found nowhere else in the world. He praised the management team for maintaining the park and ensuring the project was completed. “It’s a privilege to open the sanctuary for the Blue Bird of Paradise because it is the most endangered species,” the Governor said.

PNG Adventure Park Welcomes Rare Blue Bird of Paradise

The species, commonly located in remote high-altitude areas of the Owen Stanley Ranges, is deeply woven into PNG culture through traditions, ceremonial attire and trade. Parkop recalled advocating for its protection since the early days of the park’s establishment, noting its risk of extinction. “Every attempt to protect and restock these birds is a must in PNG,” he said.

The sanctuary features a secure viewing area, allowing visitors to observe the bird through tinted glass without disturbing its natural behaviour. The park will soon announce official viewing schedules, especially during feeding periods, to give visitors a chance to see the bird up close.

Park Manager Kori Mon said the team was proud to showcase such an iconic species. He acknowledged Parkop and Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko for their unwavering support. “This is a special bird, and we hope more people would visit to learn about its beauty,” he said.





