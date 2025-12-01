PNG MiBank’s Movember campaign brought strong messages from leading health specialists who urged men to take their wellbeing seriously and seek medical help early. The awareness events, held nationwide throughout the month, aimed to encourage men to talk openly about their health challenges.

PNG Health Specialists Urge Men to Seek Help as MiBank Marks Movember [Photo supplied]

In Port Moresby, Paediatrician Dr Benjamin Daur spoke to staff about the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. He outlined rising cases of prostate cancer, testicular cancer and heart-related illnesses, warning that many of these conditions go undetected because men tend to delay medical checks. Dr Daur said, “Some of the lifestyle and modifiable risk factors that cause some of these diseases include smoking and alcohol, diet and nutrition, physical inactivity, lack of rest, stress, chewing betelnut and alcohol use.”

He stressed that men often stay silent due to cultural influence and social expectations. “Often times, men refuse to seek help early or speak up due to certain barrier which include cultural expectations, masculinity norms, health seeking behavior and also access and affordability issues.”





The health sessions continued in Lae, where Acting Chief Oncologist at Angau General Hospital, Dr Manna Ario, addressed male staff about recognising early signs of prostate and oral cancer. He also took time to speak about mental health, reminding the group that emotional struggles are common. “Like any human, men have insecurities, they feel things, they need love, care and deserve help.”





MiBank’s People and Culture head, Mrs Wendy Piskaut Netias, said the Movember activities align with the bank’s commitment to staff wellbeing through sports and workplace programs. She added that more health-focused initiatives are being planned, saying “health is a priority and we are looking at some projects around this agenda in the near future.”





