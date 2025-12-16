Google has confirmed plans to lay three submarine communication cables in Papua New Guinea in what officials describe as a landmark upgrade to the nation’s internet backbone, Acting ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr said on Thursday.

Google to install subsea cables in PNG under defence treaty funding [Graphics of udersea cable representation/ai]

The project is backed by Australia through the Pukpuk Treaty and will connect key population and business centres from north to south, including links to Bougainville, addressing long-standing gaps in digital infrastructure.

Tsiamalili emphasized that the investment, valued at about US$120 million, comes at no cost to the State and demonstrates international support for PNG’s technological advancement.

He said the subsea routes will introduce redundancy to the network, expanding capacity and reducing the risk of disruptions that have previously hampered connections.

The initiative also aligns with wider efforts to attract new digital investors and support economic growth by improving the quality and reliability of data services.

Discussions with Australian and U.S. diplomats and Google executives in Sydney underlined the importance of collaboration on this strategic project.

“This ensures that PNG receives world-class connectivity infrastructure without drawing on the national budget,” Tsiamalili said.

“The initiative is a defining moment in PNG’s digital development.”





