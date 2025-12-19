PNG Education Department releases Grade 11 selections for 2026 Academic year

The Department of Education has officially released the Grade 11 selection list for the 2026 academic year, confirming that all selections nationwide have now been completed.

The Department said the selection exercise covered both the Schools of Excellence and the general secondary school system, with the process coordinated by its General Education Services (GES) division. The selections were primarily based on academic merit to ensure fairness and consistency across the country.

Education officials explained that GES facilitated the central merit-based selection process, particularly for highly competitive Schools of Excellence, in line with established national education policies and standards.

In addition to the central process, secondary school principals from all provinces also participated in selection exercises held in their respective provincial capitals. These school-level selections were carried out to accommodate quota allocations and the availability of spaces in each school.

The Department noted that quota-based considerations were applied only where necessary, mainly to manage enrolment capacity and existing infrastructure at schools, while still prioritising students who met the required academic criteria.

The full Grade 11 selection list has been uploaded online and is now accessible to parents, students, schools and the general public through the Education Department’s official website.

The Department of Education has congratulated all students selected for the 2026 academic year and wished them well as they prepare to advance to the next level of secondary education.





Follow this link to view >> Grade 11 selections lists 2026



