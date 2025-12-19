Papua New Guinea’s national airline, Air Niugini, is being positioned as a central player in the country’s lead-up to the entry of the NRL PNG Chiefs in 2028, with the arrival of its third Airbus A220 strengthening travel capacity for teams and supporters.

State Enterprise Minister William Duma said the fleet renewal program was strategically aligned with the country’s sporting ambitions, particularly the launch of PNG’s first National Rugby League franchise.

NRL PNG Chiefs boost Air Niugini fleet renewal push

He made the remarks while welcoming the latest A220 aircraft, saying the new jet would enhance domestic and regional connectivity as rugby league fans prepare for increased travel demands.

Mr Duma said the aircraft would play a vital role when the PNG Chiefs take the field in the 2028 NRL season.

“This will be very important as our PNG Chiefs get ready to take the field in the 2028 NRL season,” he said.

He said rugby league remained Papua New Guinea’s true national sport and it was fitting that the national carrier supported its growth.

While wide-bodied aircraft would continue servicing core routes, Mr Duma said the A220s provided flexibility to support major sporting events and rising supporter travel.

He said there was potential for dedicated supporter flights to NRL away games, particularly as interest builds around the PNG Chiefs.

The minister also reaffirmed Air Niugini’s commitment to key near-international routes, even during difficult commercial periods.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr Duma said the airline was expected to carry record numbers of rugby league fans, with the PNG Hunters scheduled for nine away games in Queensland.





Also read

PNG strengthens corruption safeguards with UN-backed review