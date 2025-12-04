Papua New Guinea is moving toward a major overhaul of its mobile phone identification system, aiming to introduce one of the most extensive digital identity reforms in the region. The new framework will require every mobile user in the country to verify their SIM card through the national digital ID system.

Government authorities say the reform is critical to tackling rising cybercrime, fraudulent mobile activity and unverified SIM ownership, signalling a major shift in how mobile services will be managed from 2026 onwards.

PNG Set to Implement Major Digital ID-Linked SIM Registration in 2026

Acting Information and Communications Technology Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. confirmed the move following National Executive Council Decision No. 183/2025 and recommendations from the 2025 Digital Transformation Summit. He said work has begun on a new SIM Card Registration Regulation to be enforced by the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA).

The regulation is being drafted to align with the National Digital Identity Policy 2025 and will formally require telecommunications operators to integrate with SevisPass, SevisWallet and the SevisDEx identity exchange platform. The Government says this will standardise mobile identity verification across all networks.

Under the proposed rules, all citizens aged 18 years and above must obtain a SevisPass and connect their active SIM cards through the SevisWallet app. New SIMs will only be issued after digital ID verification. Teenagers aged 13 to 17 will be issued SevisPass-Minor, while children under 12 will use Dependent SIMs registered to a parent or guardian.

A nationwide transition period will run from 1 January to 30 June 2026 to allow users to complete digital verification. SIM cards not linked to a valid SevisPass arrangement by the deadline will be switched off.

A new Digital ID Implementation Authority will manage the national identity system and provide electronic KYC and customer due diligence services. While mobile operators may incur regulated service charges, Tsiamalili reassured that citizens will not pay for SevisPass registration or for linking their SIMs.

The regulation also includes tighter privacy safeguards. Telecommunications companies will no longer store biometric data, which will instead be replaced with encrypted SevisPass identity tokens.

Authorities say the reform is intended to clean up the country’s SIM database, clamp down on criminal misuse of mobile numbers, strengthen compliance with anti-money laundering rules, and expand secure digital services—ensuring every mobile phone user is tied to a trusted PNG Digital ID.





