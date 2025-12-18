PNG government agencies, civil society groups and development partners have met in Port Moresby to take stock of the country’s anti-corruption efforts under the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The two-day workshop, facilitated by UNODC in partnership with UNDP, was organised by the Government of Papua New Guinea as part of ongoing efforts to improve integrity, transparency and accountability across institutions.

PNG strengthens corruption safeguards with UN-backed review [Photo supplied]

More than 35 representatives from law enforcement bodies, the judiciary, procurement agencies, revenue authorities, ministries, the private sector and civil society took part in the discussions.

Deputy Secretary of the Department of Justice and Attorney General, Mrs Josephine Pitmur, said the mix of participants highlighted the need for a united approach in confronting corruption challenges.

She said corruption continues to undermine public trust and development outcomes, stressing that strong integrity systems are essential to ensure institutions operate fairly and transparently.

UNODC Regional Anti-Corruption Adviser Ms Annika Wythes told the workshop that PNG’s continued participation in the UNCAC Implementation Review Mechanism reflected its willingness to improve governance practices since ratifying the convention in 2007.

Participants reviewed progress made in areas such as prevention, criminalisation, law enforcement cooperation and asset recovery, while also identifying areas where further technical support is required.

Papua New Guinea completed its first UNCAC review cycle in 2013 and is nearing completion of its second cycle, which focuses on preventive measures and asset recovery.

The country has also played a role as a peer reviewer for other states and will again include civil society representatives in its delegation to the UNCAC Conference of States Parties later this month.

The workshop forms part of broader UNODC-supported initiatives, including projects backed by the European Union and the United States to promote accountability and good governance in PNG.

Ms Marie Jane Fatiaki said UNODC’s support would continue, adding, “UNODC remains committed to supporting Papua New Guinea in translating UNCAC principles into concrete improvements in governance and the rule of law.”

