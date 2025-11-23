Vanuatu Crowned Champions of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2025 After Thrilling Penalty Shootout Victory

Vanuatu is now champion of the MSG Prime Minister’s Football Cup after dethroning the PNG Kapuls in a dramatic penalty shootout, 2 (5) – 2 (4), in the 2025 Men’s Grand Final held in Port Moresby.

Vanuatu started the game with high spirits, scoring first through Alex Saniel in the opening half and leading 1–0 at halftime. Their early dominance set the tone for a fiercely contested match against the host nation.

Coming into the second half, Ati Kepo equalised for the Kapuls, and the game concluded with both sides locked at 1–1 after full time. As the tension mounted, the match headed into extra time—where emotions, stamina, and sheer willpower were put to the ultimate test.

In extra time, Luka Tioni of Vanuatu found the back of the net, giving the visitors a 2–1 lead and igniting hopes of a historic win. But the resilient Kapuls refused to yield. Pala Paul struck a crucial equaliser deep in extra time, sending the final into a penalty shootout after a pulsating 2–2 draw.

The shootout began with the Kapuls holding the upper hand. Experienced players Daniel Joe and Emmanuel Simon confidently converted their kicks, and goalkeeper Dave Tomara produced outstanding saves to keep Papua New Guinea in contention. However, the tide turned decisively when Vanuatu’s goalkeeper Koloran Firiam made consecutive, match-defining stops—shifting momentum in Vanuatu’s favor.

With nerves of steel, Vanuatu’s Bryan Kaltack stepped up and smacked in the decisive penalty, sealing their triumph and dethroning the defending champions on their home turf in Port Moresby.

Kapuls coach David Muta, gracious in defeat, said, “Despite the result, my players gave their best till the end. I commend Vanuatu—they were clinical when it mattered most.”

Vanuatu coach Lars Hopp spoke highly of his team’s patience and discipline under pressure. “This victory belongs to every player who believed, even when the crowd roared against us,” he said. “We will now prepare for a rousing reception back home when we return with the trophy.”

The win marks Vanuatu’s first-ever title in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup, cementing their rise as a formidable force in Melanesian football. For Papua New Guinea, it was a valiant effort that fell just short in front of a passionate home crowd.

As celebrations erupted among Vanuatu’s players and supporters, the 2025 edition of the tournament will be remembered not just for its intensity and skill, but for the historic shift in the balance of power within Melanesian football.





