Papua New Guinea’s development agenda will take centre stage in the 2026 National Budget, with Prime Minister James Marape highlighting new investments in roads, health, education and economic enablers as the country advances into the post-PNG@50 era.

He said the financial plan aligns with MTDP IV and maintains the Government’s long-term strategy to lift domestic revenue and reduce debt. With the budget expected to exceed K30 billion and largely funded internally, Marape said it reflects discipline and predictability. “The 2026 Budget will present no surprises. It maintains stability, consistency, and disciplined planning,” he said.

PNG 2026 Budget to Drive Major Infrastructure and Service Delivery

Recurrent spending will ensure frontline services remain fully operational, including teachers, doctors, nurses and police. The Prime Minister said GST relief on household essentials will remain in place until the end of next year as part of efforts to help families manage rising costs.

On the development side, the Government plans to push ahead with Connect PNG highways and missing links, strengthen provincial hospital upgrades, expand classroom and student accommodation facilities, and support the law-and-justice sector. Agriculture remains a pillar of diversification, with support for major cash crops and food production.

Marape issued strict instructions across all government agencies to tighten spending as the year ends, warning against unplanned commitments and misuse of funds. He emphasised that no public money should be used for festive celebrations or excess costs. “There will be no Christmas parties funded by public money,” he said.

He added that the coming financial year will set the foundation for PNG’s next phase of growth. “We must leave behind old habits and build a modern, efficient, and performance-driven public service. This is a Budget of continuity and confidence. It keeps the nation stable while pushing forward the programmes that matter most to our people.”





