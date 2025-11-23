PNG Women's Side Claim MSG Title With Dominant Win over Fiji

PNG football fans celebrated in the rain at Sir John Guise Stadium as PNG Gold, the nation’s senior women’s team, lifted the first-ever MSG Prime Ministers Football Cup with a 3–0 win against Fiji. The wet conditions did little to dampen the determination of the home side, who controlled key moments of the contest.

PNG Women's Side Claim MSF Title With Dominant Win over Fiji [Graphics by MSG]

For much of the opening half, the Fijians matched PNG in possession and physicality. But the breakthrough arrived shortly before halftime when Marie Kaipu converted a spot kick awarded after Grace Batiy was felled inside the box by Fijian defender Filomena Racea.

The second half belonged entirely to PNG Gold. With confidence growing and the crowd behind them, the team added two more goals that effectively ended Fiji’s challenge and secured a landmark victory for women’s football in the country.

Coach Erickson Komeng said the win provides strong momentum as the squad turns its focus to international commitments.

"We have a World Cup Qualifiers coming up so after this we rest for a few weeks and then we start preparing again for the World Cup Qualifiers," Komeng said.

Komeng said the entire squad deserved recognition for their commitment on and off the field.

"Most of these ladies sacrificed their family time, leaving behind their children and families to come and play for their country so massive credit to them," he added.





Also read