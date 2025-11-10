 PNG Students at University of Goroka Seek Urgent Evacuation as Tensions Escalate

Papua New Guinea students from Madang Province studying at the University of Goroka are appealing for an immediate evacuation as tensions remain high following violent clashes between students and surrounding communities. Close to 200 Madang students have asked their provincial leaders to intervene and help secure their safe passage out of Goroka.

The call for help comes after weekend confrontations that left dozens injured, including several university students. In messages circulated through Madang WhatsApp groups, students said they were fearful of further violence and urged Governor Ramsey Pariwa and Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Robert Baim to establish direct contact with them.

Parents and concerned citizens in Madang have echoed the appeal, urging provincial authorities to prioritise the students’ safety. They have called on the Governor, Provincial Administrator, district MPs, and PPC Madang to act swiftly before the situation deteriorates further.

Governor Pariwa said his office had already issued instructions for provincial police and the administration to attend to Madang students at UOG. He confirmed that arrangements for their safe return were being prepared and assured families that all Madang students were currently secure on campus. Student leaders also reported that they were waiting for the university’s official decision regarding the continuation of examinations.

The unrest has also triggered administrative consequences for law enforcement in the Eastern Highlands. Police Commissioner David Manning confirmed that the Provincial Police Commander for Eastern Highlands and the Goroka Police Station Commander have been stood down while investigations continue. Manning criticised both the rapid escalation of the violence and the inadequate response from local police, saying the situation demanded greater operational readiness.

According to Goroka General Hospital, at least 40 students were treated for injuries. Homes, vehicles, and off-campus student residences were damaged, and three police officers were hurt after being struck by stones thrown by intoxicated individuals. Additional Mobile Squad units and reinforcements from nearby provinces have since been deployed to stabilise the township.

Sources said the unrest began when a student was targeted in an attempted robbery at Apo Market, prompting retaliation and drawing in groups from nearby communities. The clashes disrupted the university’s second week of examinations, with some students caught in the violence as they made their way to sit their tests. Goroka MP Aiye Tambua confirmed that police reinforcements from Chimbu and Western Highlands helped restore order by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

With ongoing tension and uncertainty on campus, several provinces have begun evacuating their students today. The confrontation marks the fourth major clash between UOG students and local communities within a year, prompting renewed calls for long-term security measures. As one student remarked, “People just want safety and stability, but it keeps slipping away.”

