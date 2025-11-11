PNG Opens 2025 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup With First-Ever Women’s Matches

Papua New Guinea ushered in the 2025 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup in Port Moresby today, beginning a landmark edition of one of Melanesia’s premier football events. Crowds gathered at Sir John Guise Stadium as teams from around the region arrived to contest a week of high-intensity competition.

History was made in the opening fixture at 1pm when the PNG Reds women’s team faced the Fiji Kulas, marking the first time women’s football has been included in the tournament. PNG Reds coach Susan Steven said her youthful squad was determined to rise to the occasion and make full use of the opportunity.

Steven also acknowledged the MSG Secretariat and the Papua New Guinea Government for supporting the introduction of women’s games, saying the step reflects a growing regional commitment to strengthening pathways for female players.

In the men’s schedule, the PNG Reds will meet Vanuatu later today. Coach Harrison Kamake said the competition offers an ideal platform for his development group to test themselves against experienced international opponents.

Defending champions PNG Gold are set to start their campaign on Wednesday against the Solomon Islands, while the PNG Gold women’s team—made up of national representatives—will open their run with a clash against Vanuatu.

“We’re seeing real progress when tournaments create room for both men and women to compete, and this year’s format shows the region is ready for that shift,” said football supporter Lena Aihi.





