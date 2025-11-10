PNG Voices Strong Appeal for Forest Nations at COP30 Summit

Papua New Guinea reaffirmed its global climate advocacy at the COP30 conference in Belém, Brazil, where Prime Minister James Marape urged world leaders to honour their commitments to forest nations and ensure fair access to climate finance. He said tropical forests and oceans remain central to protecting the Earth’s climate systems.

Marape described climate adaptation and mitigation as essential for PNG’s future, telling delegates that the country’s communities are already facing severe environmental impacts. He reiterated PNG’s full support for the Paris Agreement and stressed the importance of forest protection measures and transparent carbon market mechanisms.

He reminded participants that PNG is home to vast rainforests and holds 7% of the world’s biodiversity, making the country a critical partner in global conservation efforts. Marape thanked the United Nations, Australia, France, the Green Climate Fund, and other organisations for supporting PNG’s environmental programs.

The Prime Minister met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss strengthened collaboration in biodiversity protection, climate policy, clean energy, and food security. Both nations agreed to establish diplomatic missions and advance joint efforts in agriculture and green technology.

Marape also proposed the “Pacific-to-Amazon” partnership, designed to connect forest nations across the Pacific and Latin America. He endorsed the Baku–Belém Roadmap, a financial reform plan seeking to raise major annual funding for developing countries by 2035.

He reaffirmed PNG’s carbon-negative standing and its pledge to end deforestation, rehabilitate degraded land, and secure 30% of its ocean areas. Carbon credit programs through the Earth3 Platform will help empower rural communities while safeguarding vital ecosystems.

“There is no planet like Earth, rivers, trees, mountains, and oceans sustain life. Mars and Mercury are uninhabitable. This planet is worth fighting for. Let us save it together.”





