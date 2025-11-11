Papua New Guinea former prime minister Peter O’Neill has placed full responsibility on Prime Minister James Marape for the turmoil that led the University of Goroka to suspend studies, saying 6,000 students and their families have been let down by poor leadership. His remarks come after violent confrontations in Goroka raised serious concerns about community safety.

O’Neill Blames PNG PM Marape for Breakdown of Safety After University of Goroka Suspends Classes





O’Neill argued that the latest unrest is part of a pattern of weakening law and order under the current administration. He referenced the 2019 murders of women and children in Tari, saying no justice has been delivered despite the Prime Minister’s pledge to pursue those responsible.

He said the violent 2022 National General Election further demonstrated the collapse of enforcement systems, alleging that security personnel were misused during the polls. According to him, that broader breakdown shaped the circumstances that forced UOG to halt its academic program.

The former PM said the Senate’s decision was understandable because authorities failed to provide the support needed to stabilise the situation. He said proper security measures should have been arranged so that learning could continue while dialogue and investigations were undertaken.

O’Neill added that national leaders must prioritise domestic challenges rather than international travel, saying the public wants decisive action to restore safety and order.

“PNG PM Marape has failed 6,000 UOG students, their families and the people of Goroka,” he said.





