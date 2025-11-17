A disciplined bowling display from the PNG Lewas proved the difference in Thailand as they dismantled Namibia’s batting line-up before completing a steady run chase to claim the match in the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series.

PNG Lewas’ Bowling Unit Shines Against Namibia [graphics supplied]

Namibia’s innings never took shape after they slipped to 2 for 0 early and struggled to recover, eventually being bowled out for 74 in 19.4 overs.

Leading the charge was Mairi Tom with outstanding figures of 2 for 8, closely supported by Isabel Toua with 2 for 12. Key spells from Pauke Siaka, Dika Lohia and Henao Thomas produced timely breakthroughs throughout the middle overs.

Geua Tom kept things tight as well, allowing just seven runs from her two overs. PNG then approached the chase sensibly, closing their innings at 75 for 4 with five balls remaining.

The result positions the Lewas strongly as the tournament progresses.

