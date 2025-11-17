Hiri-Koiari MP Hon. Keith Idihu has issued a stern warning that PNG is heading toward a financial crisis as national debt balloons and essential services continue to deteriorate.

Idihu said mid-year economic figures from June 2025 revealed major revenue problems, including a sharp fall in taxes, while national debt has risen to nearly K65 billion under Prime Minister Marape’s leadership.

PNG Opposition Sounds Alarm: Idihu Says Debt Crisis Hurting Families [Photo supplied]

“The Government keeps borrowing while PNG families struggle to afford basic goods and hospitals run out of medicine,” he said.

In a separate statement, Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill claimed the Government has taken on another K1 billion in loans, including K400 million from the ADB, only weeks after withdrawing over K1 billion from Kumul Minerals.

“That’s K2 billion raised in just a fortnight. Where is the money going when our people are suffering?” O’Neill said.

Idihu also criticised the Prime Minister for telling doctors and nurses to “do more with less,” saying it is proof the Government has failed to manage PNG’s finances responsibly.

He said worsening social indicators—health, education, law and order, and rising prices—show a government out of touch with national realities.

Idihu said PNG needs a competent, people-first government that cuts waste, reduces borrowing, restores investor confidence and addresses the cost-of-living crisis.





